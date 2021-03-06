Ujjain: University pensioners to get DA @ 154%, declares Yadav

Ujjain: University pensioners from Madhya Pradesh will be paid 154 per cent dearness allowance (DA) under sixth pay scale. For this, all government universities in the state will have to pay the contribution fixed by the State government at the earliest, he added.

The higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav declared so at the joint annual meeting of the Madhya Pradesh University Pensioners Association Federation and Vikram University Pensioners’ Society.

He also assured the university pensioners that they will be provided pension and other benefits of seventh pay scale as soon as soon as the financial condition of the state gets better, Dr Yadav said that the discrimination between the government salary and that of the university will be abolished soon.

Vikram University pensioners and pensioners from all government universities welcomed Dr Yadav. Dr PP Vasishtha, president, Vikram Viv Pensioners’ Society and Dr Gopal Sharma, president, State Federation felicitated Dr Yadav. The programme was conducted by Uma Shankar Bhatt, general secretary of both the associations, while Dr Ramakant Nagar proposed a vote of thanks.