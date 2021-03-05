Ujjain: Vikram University VC underscores need to popularise, enhance production and use of protein

Ujjain: A three-day international webinar on Role of Science and Technology in Global Health and Food security is underway Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College. It is organised by Zoology, Biotechnology Departments, Science committee and IQAC of GGPGC in collaboration with Environmental Social Welfare Society, Khajuraho and Action for Sustainable Efficacious Development and Awareness, Rishikesh.

Speaking as the chief guest of inaugural function Vikram University vice-chancellor Dr Akhilesh Kumar Pandey underscored the need to popularise and enhance the production and use of protein rich Indian food like Makhana, Garadu and mushroom in diet.

Special guest Dr Kanhaiyya Tripathi, officer on special duty to the ex-President of India appealed to the participants to help the needy by feeding them and said that if one crore people start feeding one hundred, nobody will go hungry. The development of health services is the foundation of good health, he added.

Keynote speaker Dr Pragya Khanna, principal, Government Degree College, Chenani Udhampur (J&K) narrated the factors responsible for scarcity and lack of nutritious food and said that the nutritious diet is a right of every person and every country should be committed to fulfill it. The first technical session was chaired by Dr Shivesh Pratap Singh, professor and head, Zoology department, Government Autonomous College, Satna.

The first guest speaker Dr Hemlal Bhattarai, dean, Research & Industrial Linkages, Bhutan, reiterated that science and technology is the need of the hour and is the asset of future. He also appealed to get prepared for industrial revolution 5.0 by using intellectual property rights. Dr Sardul Singh Sandhu, director, Design & Innovation Centre and professor, department of Biological Sciences, RD University, Jabalpur deliberated on the development of technique in science with creativity, thinking and knowledge. This, he said, will lead to increase the production of food which can help in solving food crisis.

The webinar was presided over by GGPGC principal Dr Anita Manchandia. She said that advancement in agriculture can be achieved by incorporating latest technology. On food security, she referred to four interconnected-pillars of WHO for food security viz availability, access, utilisation and stability.

Introduction of institution was given by IQAC co-ordinator Dr Neeta Tapan. Dr Leena Lakhani, the convener of the webinar presented the thematic introduction of the webinar and proposed a vote of thanks. The programme was conducted by Dr Rashmi Bhargava and Dr Pratibha Akhand.