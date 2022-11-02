e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: UMC team inspects Kartik Mela Ground

Kartik Mela is going to be organised on the holy banks of river Kshipra from November 7 to December 6.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Tuesday inspected the arrangements made for the Mela. | FP PHOTO
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The traditional Kartik Mela (fair) is going to be organised on the holy banks of river Kshipra from November 7 to December 6 under the aegis of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC).

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Tuesday inspected the arrangements made for the Mela along with UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav and in-charge commissioner Aditya Nagar. During the inspection, he directed the concerned officials that the Kartik fair should be held according to the pride of Ujjain., He said it should be ensured that the residents can enjoy the Kartik fair with their entire family thus work should be done keeping in mind all the facilities.

Mayor Tatwal said that the exhibition organised by the UMC in Kartik Mela should be related to the excellent works done by the departments and important schemes of the government, special care should be taken that the innovations that have been done in the city of Ujjain are also displayed in the exhibition. He informed that this time Kartik fair will be organised in its full splendour and tradition. CCTVs will be installed and guards will be appointed in the fair area for security. The fair will be insured he added.



