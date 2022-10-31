Ujjain: UMC conducts online auction of Kartik Mela shops

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Online auction of Kartik Mela shops started here on Sunday. The shop mafia, which is active in the Kartik fair, has started sabotaging the online auction scheme of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). They are demanding the re-implementation of the old scheme.

This time the UMC has decided to allot a major part of Kartik Mela shops online. Under this, the tender form can be taken after paying a fixed fee. Aadhar card, PAN card, bank passbook, and photo are necessary for taking the tender form. Allotment of shop will be done on payment of tender form fee and earnest money separately. The old shopkeepers are getting upset alleging technical flaws in this process of shop auction.

The UMC has installed four computers in the corporate office to fill out the online form. Outsourced staffers are posted here. On providing the necessary documents, they are completing the process online. Applications can be made till November 3. Allotment of shops will be done by November 7.

Read Also Ujjain: UMC team demolishes hotel near Hariphatak Over Bridge