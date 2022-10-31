e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain: UMC conducts online auction of Kartik Mela shops

Ujjain: UMC conducts online auction of Kartik Mela shops

This time the UMC has decided to allot a major part of Kartik Mela shops online.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Online auction of Kartik Mela shops started here on Sunday. The shop mafia, which is active in the Kartik fair, has started sabotaging the online auction scheme of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). They are demanding the re-implementation of the old scheme.

This time the UMC has decided to allot a major part of Kartik Mela shops online. Under this, the tender form can be taken after paying a fixed fee. Aadhar card, PAN card, bank passbook, and photo are necessary for taking the tender form. Allotment of shop will be done on payment of tender form fee and earnest money separately. The old shopkeepers are getting upset alleging technical flaws in this process of shop auction.

The UMC has installed four computers in the corporate office to fill out the online form. Outsourced staffers are posted here. On providing the necessary documents, they are completing the process online. Applications can be made till November 3. Allotment of shops will be done by November 7.

Read Also
Ujjain: UMC team demolishes hotel near Hariphatak Over Bridge
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: UMC conducts online auction of Kartik Mela shops

Ujjain: UMC conducts online auction of Kartik Mela shops

District-level bodybuilding championships: Udit captures 33 rd Iron Trophy, Sikander wins best poser...

District-level bodybuilding championships: Udit captures 33 rd Iron Trophy, Sikander wins best poser...

Ujjain: Binod Mill Chawl’s residents meet State BJP chief

Ujjain: Binod Mill Chawl’s residents meet State BJP chief

NATIONAL KALIDAS PAINTING & EXHIBITION COMPETITION-2022: Four best paintings, one sculpture selected...

NATIONAL KALIDAS PAINTING & EXHIBITION COMPETITION-2022: Four best paintings, one sculpture selected...

MP: BJP president VD Sharma gears workers for elections; asks to concentrate on booths where party...

MP: BJP president VD Sharma gears workers for elections; asks to concentrate on booths where party...