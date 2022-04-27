Ujjain: Two youths die as speeding truck hits their two-wheelers

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck hit two two-wheeler riders separately in Mohanpura on Barnagar Road late on Monday night. In an attempt to escape from the spot, the driver drove the truck so fast that it overturned, killing both the two-wheelers' drivers. It is a strange coincidence that both the deceased had come to attend the wedding of their cousins, although there is no relation between the two.

The truck (PB 06N 9972) carrying churi was going from Ujjain to Indore at high speed via a bypass between Mohanpura-Bhairavgarh road. It first hit the Activa rider and after the accident, the uncontrolled truck also took a bike rider in its grip. As soon as the truck hit the two-wheelers the driver tried to drive away but as the truck careened off the road it overturned killing both the two-wheeler riders. Police from Mahakal station and Chintaman station reached the spot as soon as the accident was reported.

The Activa rider was identified as Arjun (25) son of Prabhulal, resident of Ekta Nagar, Nanakheda. He had come to Sadawal to attend the wedding of his cousin Dharmendra. Narendra son of Laxman Singh, the bike rider, was a resident of Kukdi in Shajapur. He had come to Ujjain to attend the marriage of his maternal uncle Bhim Singh’s son Ajay. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem on Tuesday morning.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:04 AM IST