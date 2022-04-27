Ujjain: Close shave for farmer as guard shoots at him

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over placing a trolley on an electronic weighing machine in the Chimanganj agricultural produce market escalated so much that the guard opened fire on a farmer, here on Tuesday. The bullet hit the farmer. After the firing, the guard fled from the spot and the other farmers created a ruckus seeking his immediate arrest.

The dispute took place on Tuesday afternoon at around 3 pm on Yash Balram Tol Kanta. Farmer Rakesh Aanjana, a resident of Kadhai village of Ingoria police station area, had come to sell wheat and got into a dispute with guard Ajay Thakur over placing the trolley. An angry Ajay opened fire with the pellets hitting the farmer.

Farmer Rakesh Aanjana said that the guard was threatening farmers since morning adding that the guard did not want to let the farmers weigh their wheat. That’s why he kept acting up and the owner of the weighing machine was also supporting him. “My son is going to get married on May 10 and by the grace of God I was saved,” Aanjana told reporters.

However, the incident of firing in Chimanganj Mandi has once again brought the arrangements of the market under question. Chimanganj Mandi police station-in-charge Jitendra Bhaskar told Free Press that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused Ajay Thakur after registering an offence under Section 336, 337 and 294 of the IPC.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:01 AM IST