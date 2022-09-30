Ujjain: Two more PFI centres sealed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two centres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Ujjain were sealed by the administration late in the night. SDM Sanjeev Sahu and CSP OP Mishra reached to seal these places.

ADM Santosh Tagore took this action in accord with the banning of PFI and other institutions related to it by the Central Government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967. Dr Abdul Wasim son of Abdul Waheem's shop number 107 of a multistorey located in Bhagsipura and the flat of Haji Shoaib son of Marhum Shah, in front of the Malwa Steel Gali Dargah located in the Topkhana area were sealed. Right now the administration is in the process of pinpointing more locations of PFI after which they too will be sealed, soon action will be taken to seal them too. The Kharakuan police had on Wednesday sealed the Topkhana area office of the PFI.