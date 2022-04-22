Ujjain: Two more arrested in Hari Nagar triple murder case

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the case of murder of an old woman, her son and grandson living in Hari Nagar on Ankpaat Road, the police have arrested the wife of an accused and her minor son and recovered jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees. Two accused have been arrested in the past. In this way, now the number of accused in the sensational triple murder case has gone up to four.

On April 12, the police had recovered the bodies of Rajesh Nagar and his son Parth residents of Hari Nagar from Ingoria police station area, while the body of Rajesh’s mother Saroj was recovered by the Jiwajiganj police from the bed box kept in the house.

The police arrested Jairam Kushwaha and Deepak Jain and started their interrogation on remand. Then it was found that Jairam returned home after killing Rajesh Nagar and Parth. After taking a bath he informed his wife Nisha Kushwaha about the murder. He then took her and their son to Rajesh Nagar’s house where Nisha Kushwaha called out Rajesh’s mother Saroj who opened the door. Thereafter, all four accused entered the house of the deceased, killed Saroj Nagar, and fled after taking jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and cash from there.

Police have arrested the accused woman and her minor son and have recovered jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh and Rs 64,000 in cash. Both of them were produced in a local court which sent them on judicial remand to the Central Bhairavgarh Jail.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:34 AM IST