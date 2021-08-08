Ujjain: Two drown in Ramghat as devotees turn up in large numbers on Hariyali Amavasya

Ujjain: Two people drowned while bathing at Ramghat on Hariyali Amavasya in Ujjain on Sunday. A 21-year-old Ravi Gupta, who came from Surat to visit Mahakal Temple, slipped on the ghat at around 7 am and lost his life.

The other accident happened at the Ramghat at around noon. Brajesh Vishwakarma of Indore who came with his family for the darshan and taking holy-bath on Hariyali Amavasya drowned here. The incident occurred after the bath, during which Brajesh went into deep water. After his family members raised an alarm, the divers got into water. Brajesh was rescued after about an hour's effort but by that time he had lost his life.

The body has been sent for a post mortem. Due to Covid outbreak, bathing has been banned in all the ghats of the Kshipra. The river is also in a spate due to good rains, but people are taking bath risking their lives and there is no one to stop them. Even deep water warning boards have not been installed on the ghat. The administration here failed to make arrangements on Hariyali Amavasya. The devotees were left to fend for themselves and its result was clearly visible in the form of the death of two youths on a single day.