Indore

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:11 AM IST

Ujjain: Tribute paid to Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri

FP News Service
Saints and people pay floral tribute before the portrait of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri Maharaj in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP

Saints and people pay floral tribute before the portrait of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri Maharaj in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP

Ujjain: The saints of Ujjain remembered Narendra Giri, the late national president of the Akhara Parishad, on Wednesday. People paid teary-eyed tribute to Narendra Giri in during a meeting held in Neelganga area.

Tributes were paid by offering flowers in front of the image of Giri. During this, the saints expressed deep grief over the death of Narendra Giri and demanded a CBI inquiry into the entire matter. Paramhans Avadheshdas said that like the Doctor Protection Act, the Protection Act should be implemented for the saints too. There should be a CBI inquiry into this matter. The UP STF is probing the matter. Puri said that the case of suicide note is suspicious as the way the seven-page notice is written, it creates doubts.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:11 AM IST
