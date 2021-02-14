Ujjain: Sir Syed Ahmed Welfare Society pays tributes to martyrs of Pulwama attack

Ujjain: Sir Syed Ahmed Welfare Society paid tributes to the 44 brave CRPF personnel, who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Pulwama two years ago.

The members of the society gathered at the Shaheed Memorial, Shaheed Park, where they observed a 2-minute silence to pay their respects to the martyred CRPF personnel.

The martyrs were remembered by presenting patriotic songs of Mohammed Rafi. Secretary of District Kudo Association and president of the institution Mohammad Iqbal Usmani laid wreaths to mark their respect for the martyrs.