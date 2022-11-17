Ujjain: Training organised for CM Rise School teachers

e-Paper Get App
The training will conclude on Friday at 3 pm during which Atul Dhanayak commissioner of public education, Bhopal will be present as guest

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A training programme is being organised for the teachers of CM Rise Schools at Government Sarafa Girls Higher Secondary School, near Char Dham Temple. The three-day programme has been organised for teachers of biology, chemistry and physics so as to provide them training for project and activity-based quality education. 

In the training, subject-based practical work is being done by taking the teachers to experimental schools. In the programme, joint director, education RK Singh and district education officer Anand Sharma provided guidance to the trainees. A total of 105 teachers of 35 CM rise schools from all the districts of Ujjain division are participating in this training programme. 

For chemistry, Brajesh Sharma and Dr Yogendra Kothari are the master trainers; Ravindra Swarnakar and Sunita Joshi for physics; Rajesh Rathore and Jyoti Tiwari for biology along with Radha Verma, Vijay Sharma and Omprakash Bamnavat who will assist as the training team. 

The training will conclude on Friday at 3 pm during which Atul Dhanayak commissioner of public education, Bhopal will be present as guest.

