Ujjain: Traffic light violators beware, Municipal Commissioner fined for traffic rule violations

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A car belonging to Ujjain Municipal Commissioner was challaned on Wednesday by Integrated Traffic Management System.

This would serve as a warning to speed demons and traffic light violators. Hi-tech cameras at prime locations ensure round-the-clock surveillance and detect traffic rule violation, over-speeding violators. The cameras capture number plates of vehicles flouting traffic rules and ensure automated generation of challans for traffic violations.

Smart city administration has installed hi-tech cameras at major intersections of the city under Integrated Traffic Management for round the clock surveillance of traffic systems.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:36 PM IST