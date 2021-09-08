Ujjain: Today’s teacher is a facilitator, motivator and mentor, says Vikram University's VC

Ujjain: A new dimension of modern education can be presented by connecting the traditional Chanakya’s education with economics and commerce. Accountability of growing autonomy is essential.

Vikram University’s vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said so in his presidential address at the faculty development programme organised under the joint aegis of the School of Commerce and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He described the role of teacher as a facilitator, motivator and mentor.

Ex-chairman of Western India Regional Council CS Ashish Karodia, Indore Chapter chairman CS Vipul Goyal and registrar Dr Prashant Pauranik also expressed their views. The program commenced with garlanding the picture of Maa Saraswati and lighting the lamp.

The guests were welcomed by Dr Shailendra Bharat, Dr Ashish Mehta, Dr Nagesh Parashar, Dr Ruchika Khandelwal, Dr Anubha Gupta, Dr Neha Mathur, Dr Kaynat Tanwar and Dr Parimita Singh. Welcome address was given by head of the commerce department Dr Satyendra Kumar Mishra.

During the programme, a lecture on ‘New Company Laws’ was delivered by Dr DK Jain and a lecture on ‘Work Ethics and Professionalism’ was delivered by Varun Gupta, member of Madhya Pradesh Task Force as the keynote speaker. The programme was coordinated by Dr Ruchika Khandelwal and Dr Shailendra Bharat proposed a vote of thanks.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Vikram University invites entries under Gaurav Gatha Geet contest

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 01:49 AM IST