Ujjain: Today's girls are capable of deciding their future, says Shruti Deshpande

All India Chatra Sabha of Vishwamangala Sabha head Shruti Deshpande addresses a programme in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The girls of today's generation are capable of deciding both the direction and the condition of the future. Nation- building is possible only through individual-building. We can play our role in nation-building only if we take culture and nation together.

These views were expressed by Shruti Deshpande, the organisation head of all India Chatra Sabha of Vishwamangala Sabha, Kashi, while addressing the students of Vikram University on the topic of the role of girls in nation building, here on Sunday.

Presiding over the programme, vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that there was a unique balance in nature which leads to the development of family, society and nation. Only a good citizen can become a good doctor, teacher, engineer and scientist in the country, thus we should pay attention towards making good citizens.

Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh's organisation head Pooja Pathak also addressed the programme. The programme started with garlanding of the picture of Goddess Saraswati and the lighting of the lamp. The welcome address was given by Satyendra Kishore Mishra, dean, students welfare. The programme was conducted by Sneha Ambodia and the vote of thanks was expressed by Dr Ruchika Khandelwal.