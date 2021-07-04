Ujjain: To make Kshipra perennial river, drive launched to plant 5,000 saplings in 10 days

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To make river Kshipra a perennial river, a 10-day massive tree plantation campaign was jointly launched by MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad (JAP), Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), Rupantaran Samajik Evam Jankalyan Sanstha (RSEJS) and Sapt Sagar Vikas Mandal on Sunday.

Ex-Ujjain Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot said that about 5,000 saplings would be planted under the campaign on in the catchment area on both sides of Kshipra River.

RSEJS president Rajiv Pahwa administered a pledge to all the people present for river conservation and plantation.

JAP vice-president Vibhash Upadhyay said that today is Swami Vivekananda’s Mahanirvana Day and MPJAP’s foundation day, too so we are launching a plantation drive to help Kshipra sustain its flow. With the participation of social organisation, saint and seer community, government, conservation of Kshipra River can be ensured.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that Mokshadayini Kshipra River should always be flowing, so it is our responsibility to conserve and protect the river and plant saplings at other places along the river banks.

Ex-Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya said that it is necessary to plants saplings for the balance of the environment. It is also mentioned in our scriptures. Today, due to the destruction of the environment our existence is in danger.

Member of Parliament Anil Firojia said that along with the planting of Triveni, every person should plant saplings in one’s life, so that our environment remains in order.

At the end of the programme, various types guests worshipped the sapling with Vedic chanting and Swastivachan by the saints and mahants and planted them.

Shivprasad Malviya conducted the proceedings and UMC additional commissioner Manoj Kumar Pathak expressed gratitude.