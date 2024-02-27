Ujjain To Be Made New Industry Hub: CM

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the Regional Industry Conclave (REC) being organised at the Government Engineering College (UEC) campus here on March 1 and 2 are going on in full swing, big domes have started taking shape at the venue.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that this will be a big gift to Ujjain and other districts of the division. This event will establish Ujjain as a new investment destination for the industry. CM Yadav will issue letters of intent and allotment letters of land to more than 100 units in the programme to achieve his objective of taking action in this programme. In this series, bhoomi-pujan and inauguration of various units at more than 12 industrial places in the state are also being done virtually by the CM.

To spread awareness about Udyog On to every corner of the state, these programmes of inauguration and bhoomi-pujan are being given a bigger shape at the local level also. Besides, local public representatives and representatives of units will be present in these programmes at 12 places and general public will also be present.

To invite new investments, CM Yadav will hold one-to-one meetings with big industrialists and invite them to invest in the state. To discuss in detail the industrial policy of the state and to provide information about it to the industrialists, 5 sectoral sessions are also being organised, in which various subject experts will provide information about the industrial environment, policy information and the available grants to the industrialists. Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said that so far 662 buyers and 2,551 sellers have registered in the Regional Industry Conclave.

Buyers and sellers mainly include food and agro products, service sector, engineering products, chemical and allied products, textile, plastic, handloom and handicraft, electrical, gem and jewellery, real estate, leather, sports, fish and marine products.

First of all, blessings of Lord Mahakal will be taken for the all-round development of the state and successful organisation of the Industry Conclave. 6.25 quintal laddus will be offered to Lord Mahakal. This special prasad will also be given to the industrialists participating in the Industry Conclave. Along with the favourable environment for industrial investment in Madhya Pradesh, industrialists will also be exposed to the rich religious, scientific and historical importance of Ujjain.

A major importance of Ujjain is its central location scientifically. Astrology originated and developed in the city of Mahakal. Ujjain has provided the system of time calculation to India and foreign countries. Special kits will be given to the industrialists and participants attending the Industry Conclave. In which industry-friendly policies of Madhya Pradesh government, land bank, boutique print and special prasad of Lord Mahakal will be given.