Ujjain ticket distribution for ward elections: Voices of rebellion grow in BJP & Congress

Cabinet minister Mohan Yadav tries to pacify outgoing corporator from ward-53 Sunil Borasi who staged a demonstration at the BJP headquarters for not giving him a ticket in Ujjain on Sunday.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Major political parties are now battling with rebellion after ticket distribution. Every day someone is making a ruckus. Both Congress and BJP are facing vehement protests.

Outgoing corporator from ward 53, Sunil Baurasi, who was reportedly out of touch with his electorates during past five years, on Sunday reached the BJP office at Lokshakti Bhawan and created a ruckus. He along with his supporters demanded the ticket of the partyís official candidate Nirmala Karan Parmar be taken back.

Party sources informed that Sunil Baurasi has been denied ticket this time by the BJP on the basis of an internal survey. It came out in the survey that for five years, Baurasi did not even show his face to the people in his ward. The ticket was given to Nirmala, wife of Karan Parmar, brother of former MLA Dr Narayan Parmar, who comes from the RSS background. This shattered Sunil Baurasi, who warned the BJP that if the candidate is not changed, then the corporator and mayor candidate of the party will lose thousands of votes from ward 53.

OPPOSITION OF BJP'S WARD 29 CANDIDATE, 7 BOOTH CHIEFS TENDER RESIGNATIONS

Even in the disciplined BJP, dissatisfaction arising out of ticket distribution is not stopping. Opposing partyís candidate and former corporator Rameshwar Dubey aka Rammu from ward 29, seven out of nine booth chiefs submitted their resignations on Sunday. In the joint resignation letter submitted to the city president, these booth heads have termed the candidate selection as wrong. According to them, the selected candidate worked against BJPís official candidate Paras Jain in the Assembly elections, not only that, due to his anti-party activities, he was expelled from the primary membership of the party three times. Now once again Rameshwar Dubey has been given a ticket.

REBELLION IN CONGRESS TOO, BLOCK PRESIDENT SUNIL GOTHWAL RESIGNS

After the fierce protest in the Congress in ward number 15 on Saturday, now anger has erupted in ward 39 as well. Sunil Gothwal, acting president of the Madhav Nagar Block has resigned from his post. On Sunday, Gothwal said that even in his ward, the guidelines of Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath were bypassed. The ticket from his ward has been given to a candidate who does not even live in the ward. Meena Jitendra Tilkar, who lives in ward number 43, has been made a candidate from his ward. For 20-30 years, we have been working for Congress, but every time the ticket is given to someone else. This will no longer be tolerated. ìI can also contest as an independent and go to another party,î he said.

EYES ON FORM-B

Amid the upheaval, the BJP and Congress have started exploring all ways and means to control the rebellion. Both these parties have deployed seasoned leaders to contact the rebellious candidates. On an average 2 to 5 ticket aspirants are vying for the tickets from these parties from most of the 54 wards. The scrutiny of nomination papers, which were filed till June 18, will be done on June 20 (Monday). The contenders can withdraw their forms till 3 pm on June 22. Soon after this, the process of allotment of election symbols will be conducted. Only after June 22, a clear picture of contenders will emerge. Meanwhile, all eyes are now set on the B-form which the recognised parties would have to submit to the elections authorities. As per information, BJP, Congress and AAP have not given their B-forms to any of the mayoral or ward candidates. It is being said that the BJP has already changed its official candidates from wards 28, 44 and 52 though no official confirmation has been received in this regard. Party insiders say that the party is most likely to change its candidate from ward number 1 owing to technical reasons and in that situation, the party will hve to change the candidature from ward 8 as well to compensate SC classes of these two wards.

Looking to the growing dissidence in the wards which fall under Ujjain South assembly constituency, the party may change its official candidates from at least ward numbers 38 and 48. Similar is the situation of the Congress camp. Here the party's official candidate Mahesh Sharma did not file his nomination paper and now the party is looking for an alternative. Party insiders say that though the scope of change in candidature from other wards is almost nil, a last-minute change of official candidates may occur from Bhopal. However, it is for sure that this election would witness high number of rebellious candidature in both the Congress and the BJP.