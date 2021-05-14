Ujjain: TI messes up probe of government employee’s death, line attached

Ujjain: SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla on Friday attached Ghatitya police station in-charge Vipin Batham to the lines. This action has been taken on negligence in investigating the case of ‘suspicious’ death of an employment assistant.

Wheat procurement centre in-charge at village panchayat Jhitarkhedi, Laxman Singh Panwar, died on Monday last when a stone fell on his head during duty at the go-down. It was whispered that despite Janta Curfew illegal blasting at a well was being conducted there and a stone carried out during excavation led to the death of Panwar.

The sarpanch and the panchayat secretary should also have been booked in this matter. But TI did not register a case against sarpanch Satyanarayana Trivedi. He rather registered a case against the tractor driver and labourer who came for blasting.

Meanwhile, in a sensational incident, thieves decamped with the wardrobe from the house of assistant manager posted at Mahidpur Road branch of Bank of India on Thursday. Taking them some distance from the house, they leisurely opened the cupboard and searched it thoroughly for cash and kind.

Assistant manager Mayank Kshotre resides at Shivaji Park Colony. After testing positive for Covid-19 he left for Faizabad, his native place, for treatment.

The thieves raided his empty house and decamped with the wardrobe kept in Kshotre’s house.

The police station is located about 500 meters from the place where the crime was committed. The Mahidpur Road police probing the matter. The loss is yet to be ascertained.