Ujjain: Three past president in fray for Bar Assn polls

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Annual elections of the Ujjain Bar Association will be held for various posts in the Advocates Hall located in the Service Building of the District Court Complex on November 25. It was said by chief electoral officer Govind Sharma and deputy electoral officer Dilip Parihar that all preparations for the election have been completed after the withdrawal of the names of the candidates on Monday. The final list of candidates was published at 12 am.

After the publication of the list, a total of 15 candidates including the president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer and joint secretary are in the fray. Among the candidates for the post of president are Ashok Yadav, Pramod Choubey and Surendra Chaturvedi. The trio had worked as Bar Association presidents earlier and also tasted defeat previously. Elections to the 11-member executive body were already accomplished as all of them emerged victorious, unopposed.

