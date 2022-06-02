Ujjain: Three houses, one dhaba demolished to construct Kaal Bhairav temple parking lot

The houses of affected persons along with a dhaba were demolished to construct a parking lot for the Kaal Bhairav Mandir in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The administration on Wednesday removed a few owners from the land which it acquired for the parking of the Kaal Bhairav Mandir. The landowners have not taken the compensation for the acquisition and termed it as inadequate. Administrative officers demolished three houses and a dhaba without giving compensation to the affected persons.

The parking lot is being made in the Kaal Bhairav temple located in the Bhairavgarh area. Kaal Bhairav is considered as the Senapati (chief of army) of Maharaja (lord) Mahakal. To fulfil the purpose, 1 hectare of land has been acquired. This land is private and there are three houses and a dhaba on it. The names of landowners include Raju Bai, Durgashankar and Ashok Chauhan. They live here with their families and do farming and operate a shop. Since the administration needed land for a parking lot, a team of Ujjain Municipal Corporation along with administrative officials and police force reached there on Wednesday and demolished the structures with the help of JCB machines.

As per available details, notices were issued to the land and dhaba owners long back. However, the families opposed the action and called the compensation amount insufficient. According to the administration, all the landowners have been given proper compensation. One of the landowners Rajubai told that the administration forcefully and inhumanely made them homeless. “For years we have been doing farming and living on the land and the administration is making us homeless,” she said. SDM Sanjeev Sahu said that land has been acquired for parking lot. The compensation of the concerned has been fixed. They should give their bank account number as the compensation amount can be transferred in two to three days, he added.

Read Also Ujjain: Zila Panchayat president post reserved for general woman