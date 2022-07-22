Ujjain: Tatwal asks Freeganj traders to help in parking arrangements

Newly-elected mayor Mukesh Tatwal distributes raincoats to Ujjain Municipal Corporation staff in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-elected Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) mayor, BJPs Mukesh Tatwal on Thursday reached among the businessmen of Freeganj area to discuss the problems related to vehicular traffic.

Tatwal requested the traders to cooperate in making Ujjain beautiful, clean and sought their cooperation in fixing the parking arrangements. To improve and streamline the traffic system of the city, businessmen and shopkeepers can play an important role. With this view, Mayor Tatwal asked them to ensure that the parking in front of their establishments is orderly and that they do not allow vehicles to be parked in a haphazard manner.

Tatwal appealed to the shopkeepers to cooperate with the UMC. The mayor also said that for a long time there has been a demand to increase the porch in the Freeganj area, taking the request in this regard, he will also help to provide permission from the UMC.

The new mayor reached UMC’s headquarters at the Chhatrapati Shivraji Bhavan and joined the programme of distributing raincoats to the employees. Additional commissioner Aditya Nagar and others garlanded him. The swearing-in ceremony of the incumbent mayor and 54 corporators is likely to be held in the first week of August.