Ujjain: Symbolic Rangpanchami celebrations held at Mahakal Temple

Ujjain: Traditional Rangpanchami gair of Mahakaleshwar’s Veerbhadra was not taken out this year in wake of corona pandemic. The pandas-pujaris-purohits performed the traditional worship of the flags at the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Friday evening.

Under the guidance of Pt Ghanshyam Pujari, rituals of Kotiteerth Kund parikrama, Holika puja and dhwaj-aarti were performed symbolically.

ASP Amrendra Singh, tehsildar Purnima Singhi, Ashok Guru, Pradeep Guru and Sanjay Guru were present.

The celebrations commmenced on the wee hours with the offering ofas hand-made herbal colour made with tesu flowers to the Mahakal Jyotirlingam during Bhasmaarti.