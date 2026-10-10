Ujjain SVVU Science Bazaar Showcases 16 Student Projects, Millet-Based Foods And Algae Biofuel Innovation | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Samrat Vikramaditya Vishwavidyalaya, Ujjain (SVVU), organised 'Colors of Science 3.0 - Vigyan Bazaar' on Friday at its School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology.

The event, themed 'Science for Farmer Welfare', was organised under the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Kisan Kalyan Year 2026' initiative to connect science with society, agriculture and daily life while promoting innovation.

Vice-chancellor Dr Arpan Bhardwaj inaugurated the fair. Department head Dr Salil Singh, executive council members Rajesh Singh Kushwah and Sanjay Verma, and educationist Madhuri Verma attended.

Guests visited 25 food stalls, 15 BIC stalls and 16 student science projects, appreciating participants' efforts.

Students showcased millet-based nutritious dishes and demonstrated food innovation and management skills.

In the food competition, Sampurna secured first place, Narish & Flourish second and Biotech Trades third. Winners and participants received certificates.

In the agriculture category, the 'Algae Biofuel Model' by Ankit, Pushpa, Ekta, Divya and Jadav secured first position.

Ananya Rathore secured second position in forensic science for an experiment on forensic psychology and memory.

Students of Gyan Sagar Academy also displayed science projects.

Participants included students and faculty from Navodaya Vidyalaya Ghattiya, Virgin Mary School, Gyan Sagar Academy and over 12 university departments.

The event highlighted practical learning and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Dr Santosh Kumar Thakur, Dr Smita Solanki, Dr Shivi Bhasin, Dr Garima Sharma, Sheetal Chouhan, Purnima Tripathi and Tanmay Jain attended.