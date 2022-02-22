Ujjain: Suspended SI Devda on the run, victim records her statement in court

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-inspector Vikas Devda, posted at Bhairavgarh police station who was booked on charges of rape and blackmail on Sunday and subsequently suspended has gone underground. Meanwhile, the court has recorded statements of the victim woman.

In her complaint to Chimanganj police on Sunday, the woman from Indore said that she had come in contact with SI Vikas Devda a few months ago when he was posted at Nanakheda police station. The accused had allegedly befriended her and developed a relationship with her. The matter came to the fore when he started pressurising her to sell her 8-bigha property worth Rs 10 crore in Ratlam.

On her refusal to do so, Devda held her hostage for four days in a flat located in Raj Residence near Chimanganj Mandi police station and raped her multiple times.

She then somehow managed to break free and reached the Chimanganj Mandi police station along with her husband and lodged a complaint wherein she accused SI Devda of assaulting and raping her multiple times. Although, Devda tried to pacify the woman but she didn’t budge from her complaint.

Following the allegations, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla has suspended him. In her complaint, the woman has accused him of having illicit relationships with other women too. As per information, Devda used to blackmail and extort money from rich women through social media. Earlier too he had been accused of being involved in similar crimes where he along with five police officials were suspended but the matter was allegedly resolved under influence of a BJP leader. TI Jitendra Bhaskar had last month attached Devda to the police lines but in vain. The TI along with other policemen reached Devda’s residence at DRP Lines on Monday morning, but they found the doors locked. Devda reportedly escaped from the VVIP duty where he was to report at 8 pm on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the victim woman recorded her statement under Section 164 of Cr P C before the designated court.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:26 AM IST