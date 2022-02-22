Ujjain: Ruckus at Mahakaleshwar temple over sudden stoppage of entry for Bhasma Aarti

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees created ruckus at Mahakaleshwar temple, here in the wee hours of Monday, over stoppage of Bhasma Aarti Darshan queue due to security protocol of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Temple officials are keeping mum in this regard.

As per information, temple administration had permitted devotees to have Bhasma Arti darshan. About 500 darshan passes were issued and devotees from various parts of the country had deposited the Darshan amount for getting a darshan receipt, which was abruptly revoked on Sunday night in view of the safety protocol of RSS chief Bhagawat.

This abrupt revocation of their permission miffed the devotees who expressed their resentment over the temple administration arrangements and created a ruckus that lasted several hours.

Jyotsana Mende, who had come from Mumbai, expressing her dissatisfaction said that when temple administration has earlier permitted devotees to have Darshan, we should have been allowed to have Bhasma Aarti darshan, regardless of any VIP.

Ashok from Gujarat said that permission for a large number of devotees to attend the Bhasma Aarti was revoked at the last moment, which is completely wrong. Nandkishore Anjikar from Maharashtra said that Bhasma Aarti darshan has been revoked due to the safety concerns of VIP guest Mohan Bhagwat.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:20 AM IST