Ujjain: RSS chief discusses state politics, religious issues with Malwa province workers

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat performed Bhasma Aarti at Mahakal Temple early on Monday morning. He witnessed the Bhasma Aarti through Nandi Griha and later offered holy water to Baba Mahakal.

Throughout the day, Bhagwat held several meetings with Malwa province workers discussing state politics and religious issues at the ISKCON temple. He also gave directions for coordination with BJP. According to sources, Sangh workers affected due to the Mahakal temple expansion scheme expressed resentment against the BJP government.

The RSS chief also discussed the situation in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Tripura, with ISKCON international president Gopal Krishna Goswami and Keshavmurari Prabhu. They presented him Krishna Art Book and a special silver coin. The temple has a lot of influence in these states.

ISKCON functionaries present Prasad and books to the RSS chief. | FP PHOTO

However, the Sangh officials said that the RSS chief and ISKCON chief had a general discussion about the Sangh activities. Metropolitan campaign chief Dharmendra Parihar said that apart from the issue of Sangh branches, internal issues were also discussed. Only special office bearers of the Sangh were present in the meeting, he added.

Bhagwat reached the Sangh office Aradhana in the evening. He will be inaugurating the Vidya Bharati provincial office on Tuesday. Bhagwat will also unveil the picture of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Teg Bahadur at RSS local headquarters at Aradhana Bhavan.

Meanwhile, BJP city president Vivek Joshi said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is currently taking rest due to Covid-19 and might visit the city on February 24, 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:15 AM IST