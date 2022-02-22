Ujjain: Students discuss problems directly with varsity officials

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Government Girls Kalidas Lead College organised a unique programme “Samvad se samadhan tak” on Monday in which students put forth their problems and suggestions directly to the Vikram University executive council members, so that their problems may be quickly resolved and if needed new rules and regulations may be formed. Eighty students from different colleges of the district participated and got relief.

Executive council member Sanjay Nahar patiently heard the students and assured them of solving their problems. He described the outline and usefulness of this programme for students, colleges as well as the university. He said that efforts will be made to resolve these problems on February 23 at the university level.

The programme received an enthusiastic response and it is hoped that it will help in providing quick solutions to complex problems. Students have to go to the university regarding several problems related to admission, examination, enrolment number etc and such programmes can help them in directly conveying their problems to the highest officials of the University.

The programme was chaired by Prof Sudha Shrivastav in-charge principal of the college, who urged the students to describe their grievances regarding subject change, enrolment, results, etc for which no solution has been forthcoming despite various efforts by a number of students. Dr Harish Vyas conducted the programme and discussed problems faced by colleges vis-a-vis university administration and suggested possible remedial measures for their satisfactory resolution.

