Ujjain: Struggle takes a person towards success Patil, says Akshay Maniram Patil

He said to the students that the process is more important than the result

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 12:19 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): All successful people in the world have one thing in common that is all of them have been struggling and this tendency leads a person towards success. Akshay Maniram Patil who was selected for the post of enforcement officer examination batch 2021-22 in the UPSC examination, expressed the above thoughts in the Motivational Lecture Series of Excellence Club of Lokmanya Tilak College.

He said to the students that the process is more important than the result. Therefore, every person should keep his work process and habits special which makes a person unusual. He made the students aware of many important points to be successful like good habits, regularity, discipline, physical exercise and good company, etc.

In the beginning, college Principal Dr Govind Gandhe gave the welcome address with a guest introduction. Dr Niti Toshniwal presented the introduction of this event and the programme was conducted by Ramit Modi, a third-year student. The vote of thanks was given by assistant professor Dr Ketki Trivedi. The technical support was given by computer science teacher Yogya Mishra.

