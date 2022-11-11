Ujjain: STF raids advisory company office in Freeganj

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The STF has detained the operators and employees of an advisory company located at Freeganj area here on Thursday evening. The STF was getting complaints of fraud for a long time, due to which action was taken at two places in the city.

Sources said, Ujjain STF was getting information about the operation of a fake advisory company for a long time. On the basis of inputs received by Jharkhand and Bihar police, investigation was being done to detect the fraud going on in the name of investing in share market in Ujjain.

While searching for the accused, the STF sleuths reached the office being operated in the name of Angel Advisory on the upper floor of Rathi Ke Namkeen, Freeganj, when 40 to 50 youths were found tele-calling there. When inquired about their work, no one could give a satisfactory answer. The STF has taken everyone into custody.

According to information, the operator of Angel Advisory is said to be Satish, son of Raghunath, who lives behind Durgapura Chemical Colony in Nagda. One Sanjay Rathi gave him a portion of the establishment on rent some four months ago. Rathi however pleaded ignorance about the nature of work the tenant was doing. He also gave no information

regarding tenancy to the Madhav Nagar police station.

Sources informed that a huge quantity of computer machinery has also been confiscated. Every employee of the company is being questioned at the STF office. Apart from this, similar raids were conducted in Vivekananda Colony as well.