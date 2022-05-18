Ujjain: State clinches over-all trophy in national taekwondo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh secured the overall champion trophy, Uttar Pradesh secured the second position while Gujarat secured the third position at the national Taekwondo competition that concluded today.

The closing ceremony of the four-day national taekwondo competition organised by the Madhya Pradesh Taekwondo Association took place at the premises of Madhav Seva Nyas’ Bharat Mata Mandir. Players from different states of the country participated in the competition.

State Press Club president Praveen Khariwal was the chief guest of the programme. Anil Shrivastava, vice-president of Madhya Pradesh Softball Association presided. Sonali Yadav, vice-president of the State Press Club, was the special guest. State Taekwondo Association president Gautam Lashkari said in the welcome address that the four-day competition has been successful due to the hard work of all the coaches, managers and referees. Everyone deserves congratulations. Khariwal said that the participation of 1100 players in the national competition proves that Taekwondo sport is very popular in India.

Prizes were given to the players by the guests and all the judges were presented with mementoes. The president and secretary of Madhya Pradesh Taekwondo Association presented mementos to all the guests. Gagan Kuril, treasurer of Madhya Pradesh Taekwondo Association conducted the proceedings while Virendra Pawar, secretary of Madhya Pradesh Taekwondo Association, proposed a vote of thanks.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 09:53 AM IST