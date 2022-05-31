Ujjain: Standing committee meet organised to seek submission of political parties

A meeting of district level standing committee for elections in progress, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the district level standing committee was held at Brihaspati Bhavan here on Monday under the chairmanship of collector-cum-district election officer Asheesh Singh.

In the meeting, deputy election officer Virendra Dangi informed about the election programme and model code of conduct (MCC). Zilla Panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre, SDM Sanjeev Sahu, City Congress Committee working president Ravi Rai, BJP district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla, Congress spokesperson Vivek Gupta and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Kailash Dhakad were present in the meeting.

Congress spokesperson Vivek Gupta raised the demand in front of the collector and district election officer serially on several points regarding the upcoming local body elections and demanded a fair and transparent election system. He said a single window system should be implemented regarding permission in panchayat elections, a phone number and e-mail ID should be set-up for complaints and the these should be resolved within 24 hours under the model code of conduct and civil service conduct.

The Collector assured that in the meeting of district level officers and election staff to be held on Tuesday, he would give instructions in the district for fair and transparent elections and it was ensured to display the number and mail ID at the tehsil headquarters for grievance redressal. The Congress party was also assured by the collector that related complaints would be redressed within 24 hours and strict action would be taken if the complaint was found to be genuine. All permissions will be available under a single window.