Ujjain: Special workshop on leadership organised

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A leadership development workshop was organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Union ministry of cooperation. The workshop was organised for the officials of various cooperative organisation in the city.

Chief guest of this workshop was former MLA and ex-chairman of district co-operative bank Lal Singh Ranawat. National Cooperative Federation of India director Rajiv Sharma was the key speaker, while the special guests were retired senior audit officer PK Badnore of Ujjain district cooperative bank, Industrial Development Co-operative Bank Limited Ujjain general manager Rupesh Nahar. Horticulture department, Ujjain, deputy director Subhash Srivastava was the subject expert. District cooperative union, Ujjain, former president Yogendra Singh Sisodia presided over the programme.

The guests inaugurated the programme by garlanding a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. Project staff welcomed the guests with flower bouquets. Project incharge officer Chandrashekhar Bairagi introduced the guests and in his welcome address, Bairagi informed the audience about the theme of the workshop. The programme was conducted by Prem Singh Jhala.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:04 AM IST