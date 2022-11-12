e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Snatcher in police net, 11 chains recovered

Some more incidents may come to the fore, the SP added

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Registering a breakthrough in chain snatching incidents, the district police recovered 11 gold chains worth Rs 13 lakh from the thief who carried out snatching operation in different cities. In the case of chain snatching in Barnagar, when the police checked the CCTV, a youth resident of Indore fell in the net of police following which more than 11 incidents were revealed.

On Thursday, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla told a press conference that the accused Sikander of Palia (Indore), who was involved in several chain snatching incidents in the last 7 years (from 2015 to 2022), has been arrested and 11 chains were recovered from his possession whose value is said to be around Rs 13 lakh.

The accused, who worked as a loan operator, had carried out three incidents in Nanakheda police station area of Ujjain, one in Neelganga, one in Madhav Nagar and 6 incidents in Barnagar police station area, in which a total of 11 chain snatching incidents were carried out with women. Police have recovered a chain worth Rs 13 lakh from the house of accused Sikander. The accused has been taken on remand and was being interrogated continuously. Some more incidents may come to the fore, the SP added.

