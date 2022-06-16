Ujjain: Snan Yatra at ISKCON temple

Devotees pull the chariot during the Snan Yatra event at ISKCON in Ujjain on Tuesday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 45th sannyasa anniversary of Bhakticharu Maharaj, the late commissioner of ISKCON was celebrated here On this occasion, religious and spiritual programmes were held in the temple from morning till evening and people were drenched with joy. The programme was named Snan Yatra.

Celebrations went on throughout the day on the full moon day of Jyeshtha month at ISKCON’s Madanmohan temple located in Bharatpuri here on Tuesday. Devotees kept diving in the river of devotional music. Lord Jagannath took a bath to escape the heat and now he will fall ill as per the tradition. His treatment will go on for the next 15 days and in Ashadh he will come out with the Rath Yatra.

The journey which started with Mangal Aarti in the morning ended with Guru Puja and cake cutting at night. During this, dugdhabhishek of Lord Krishna, Subhadra and Balarama was also performed. Hundreds of devotees witnessed the proceedings.

Special gajvesh darshan took place at 1 pm and from 6 pm onwards the series of bhajan-kirtan got underway. People danced to the tunes of ‘Hare Rama-Hare Krishna’. This information was provided by PRO Raghav Pandit Das.