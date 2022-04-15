Ujjain: Smart City organises bicycle Panchkoshi Yatra

Ujjain ( Madhya Pradesh): Smart City on Thursday morning organised a bicycle Pachkoshi Yatra which commenced from Gopal Temple at 5 am and concluded again at Gopal temple at 5 pm.

The 13 hours long Yatra began from Gopal temple and passed through Pingleeshwar, Shani Mandir Triveni, Bilkeshwar, Durdareshwar and culminated at the Gopal temple via the Panchkoshi route.

The Yatra was flagged off by the corporation commissioner, Smart City CEO and other participants by releasing balloons up in the air. Various arrangements including energy drinks, water bottles, fruits, eatables, and beverages were made for the convenience of participants. Villagers welcomed the Yatra by showering flower petals at various places along the Panchkoshi route.

Smart City executive director Anshul Gupta said that the bicycle Panchkoshi Yatra was organised to stress on the mythological and religious importance of the city in which more than 150 youths and even people above the age of 65 years participated. Smart City CEO Ashish Pathak informed that participants were registered through UMC Seva App.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:38 AM IST