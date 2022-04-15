Ujjain: 'Everyone reveres Dr Ambedkar for role in removing societal evils'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University family paid homage to Dr Ambedkar by organising a programme. Vice-chancellor Prof Vijaykumar CG and registrar Dr Dilip Soni placed a wreath on the portrait of Dr Ambedkar.

The vice-chancellor while talking about the virtues of the nation builder said that no one is unfamiliar with the personality of Dr Ambedkar due to his role in getting equal respect from everyone for removing the evils prevalent in the society. Along with this, he was a strong supporter of Sanskrit. Dr Ambedkar was in favour of making Sanskrit the national language. He believed that Sanskrit is the only language which can unite the whole of India. It is the mother of all Indian languages, so it can be unquestionably made the official language of the Union of India. For the lovers of culture, nothing can be more pleasing than this. It is the responsibility of all of us to make the dream of Dr Ambedkar come true. We all should follow the path shown by him, he added. Dr Tulsidas Parouha conducted the programme.

Women taking part in a procession taken out to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

People remember Babasaheb on his birth anniversary

The architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was fondly remembered by the people on his birth anniversary here on Thursday. A series of events were organised throughout the day by different political, social and educational organisations and institutions to mark the day.

Since morning, people started turning up at Tower Chowk to garland Baba Sahab’s statue. BJP workers, Congress workers and BSP workers were among them. A procession was also taken out under the aegis of AJJAKS in which a large number of people took part.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:34 AM IST