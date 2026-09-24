Ujjain Simhastha Review: Engineer Faces One-Month Salary Cut, Contractor Fined ₹5 Lakh | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner-cum-Simhastha fair officer Asheesh Singh on Wednesday ordered deduction of one month's salary of Municipal Corporation executive engineer Rahul Chauhan and a Rs 5 lakh penalty on the contractor over alleged negligence and poor quality in the construction of Bhagat Singh Marg.

The road project covers the stretch from Gadha Puliya to Lal Pull via Ravi Shankar Marg.

During a Simhastha review meeting, Singh directed the municipal commissioner to identify city junctions for beautification on priority. Junctions in central areas where road widening and construction are underway would be taken up in the second phase.

He also reviewed Smart City, Municipal Corporation and Ujjain Development Authority projects at the tendering stage and directed officials to expedite land acquisition, complete formalities and issue tenders.

Projects reviewed included development of Shani and Navgraha temples and 84 Mahadev temples, welcome gates at city entry points and widening of key roads. The proposed railway skywalk, multi-hub transit facility and Shakkarwasa-Panchkoshi route were also discussed.

Singh also reviewed sewerage works, measures to maintain Kshipra water quality during Simhastha and the city's water supply scheme.

Collector Raushan Kumar Singh, municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra, Zila Panchayat CEO Shreyansh Kumatt, Smart City CEO Neha Jain and Ujjain Development Authority CEO Sandeep Soni attended the meeting.