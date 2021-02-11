Ujjain: Silt hassles devotees at Kshipra ghats

Ujjain: On Mouni Amavasya on Thursday the devotees faced

problems at river ghats due to silt and filthiness.

Hundreds of devotees reached Kaliadeh Palace,

Ramghat, Sunhari Gaht, Dutt Akhada ghat and other

ghats of the river Kshipra to take holy dips but they

were inconvenienced due to silt. The water of the

river is contaminated and gives out bad odour,

complained devotees.

Many devotees were injured due to skidding. The

people were forced to perform worship with the dirty

water. The priests said that the day of Mouni

Amavasya is very important to perform ‘tarpan’

‘shraddh’ and ‘pind dann’ for ancestors to obtain

their blessings.

Accident averted

Excavation is underway on Mahaleshwar Temple premises

under the expansion work. The labourers at the site

witnessed that a newly installed DP of the MPEB

collapsed as soil around it caved in early on Friday.

Due to Amavasya labourers were not at work,

otherwise a big incident could have occurred. The

temple management committee immediately instructed to

disconnect power supply to the DP.