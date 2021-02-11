Ujjain: Silt hassles devotees at Kshipra ghats

Ujjain: On Mouni Amavasya on Thursday the devotees faced
problems at river ghats due to silt and filthiness.
Hundreds of devotees reached Kaliadeh Palace,
Ramghat, Sunhari Gaht, Dutt Akhada ghat and other
ghats of the river Kshipra to take holy dips but they
were inconvenienced due to silt. The water of the
river is contaminated and gives out bad odour,
complained devotees.
Many devotees were injured due to skidding. The
people were forced to perform worship with the dirty
water. The priests said that the day of Mouni
Amavasya is very important to perform ‘tarpan’
‘shraddh’ and ‘pind dann’ for ancestors to obtain
their blessings.
Accident averted
Excavation is underway on Mahaleshwar Temple premises
under the expansion work. The labourers at the site
witnessed that a newly installed DP of the MPEB
collapsed as soil around it caved in early on Friday.
Due to Amavasya labourers were not at work,
otherwise a big incident could have occurred. The
temple management committee immediately instructed to
disconnect power supply to the DP.