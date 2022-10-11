Ujjain: 'Shri Mahakal Lok' inauguration; Preparations complete for PM's visit today

Half-a-dozen highly sophisticated black-coloured vehicles reached from Delhi for the PM's cavalcade in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city for about 5 hours here on Tuesday. During this, he will inaugurate the first phase of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Expansion Project named as ëShri Mahakal Lokí and will address the gathering.†Preparations have been completed in view of his visit. On Sunday, the CM himself finally tested the preparations. Facility for flying helicopters has been mobilised even at night at the helipad of the Ujjain Police Lines. It is expected that the PM will go to Indore by helicopter. However, in case of bad weather, he is likely to go to Indore by four-lane highway. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Ujjain on Tuesday.

The Hariphatak Railway Over Bridge was kept vacated for some time as part of the rehearsals for the passing out of the PMís cavalcade. | FP PHOTO

The necessary preparations for the visit of PM Narendra Modi are almost complete. From the Police Lines helipad to Dewas-Indore Link Road, Indore four-lane highway, trees have been cut and lights have been switched on by flashing electric poles on the roads. The divider has been painted spectacularly. The walls of the Government Engineering College have been engraved with vibrant artworks and the street is lit up with colourful lights at night. The PM will be in Ujjain for about five hours. There will be strict vigil during this time. On Monday afternoon, once again the administrative staff tested the security system by running the cavalcade on the route. About 3000 officers-employees of the state police have reached Ujjain, besides the SPG. They have been deployed in different sectors. The entire arrangement around the meeting place will be handed over to the SPG. State police personnel and officers will also be stationed in Mahakal Lok.

Preparations for PM Narendra Modiís visit to the city on Tuesday continued throughout the day on Monday as well. During this, the Harifatak Railway Over Bridge (ROB) was also kept closed for a while. Now only a few hours are left for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach Ujjain. He will land at the helipad located at Police Lines at around 5.30 pm in an Air Force copter. From here he will go to the Mahakal temple via Harifatak Railway Over Bridge via Engineering College linking Dewas-Indore road. After worshipping here, he will inaugurate the Mahakal Lok and will reach Kartik Mela Ground via Narsing Ghat bridge.

After the address of the gathering, the Prime Minister will return through the same route like that of the arrival and will reach the helipad. If the weather is fine, he will return by helicopter and if the weather is not clear, he will go to Indore by four-lane highway. On Monday, the

district and police administration rehearsed the cavalcade. During this, traffic was stopped from all sides. Here, the Health Department has also completed its preparations regarding the visit of the Prime Minister. Modern ambulances have been called in Ujjain and the duty of doctors has also been put in place.