Ujjain: Shri Mahakal Lok inauguration; minister reprimands UMC commissioner for delay in paint work

Minister Bhupendra Singh addresses the organising committee meeting in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh seems to be unhappy with the preparations of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and Smart City for the inauguration programme of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’. Because of this, he lashed out at the UMC commissioner Anshul Gupta.

Bhupendra Singh was in Ujjain on Wednesday. He had come to prepare the outline of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme. In view of the PM’s visit, the programme has to be organised on a grand scale and for this, the Chouraha of the entire city, major places have to be painted. There are only five days left for the programme and the work has not started yet.

In such a situation, Bhupendra Singh expressed deep displeasure. He reprimanded the UMC commissioner-cum-Smart City ED Anshul Gupta. The minister convened the meeting of organising committees at the Triveni Museum and enquired all the convenors of the sub-committees in respect of the status of different arrangements in view of inviting people for the public meeting to be held at Kartik Mela Ground on October 11. District minister in-charge

Jagdish Devda and higher education minister Mohan Yadav were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, collector Asheesh Singh on Wednesday declared a local holiday for Ujjain on October 11, so that maximum number of people can participate in the inauguration programme of Shri Mahakal Lok.