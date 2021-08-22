Ujjain: Shipra in spate again due to rain in Dewas

Ujjain: Kshipra is in spate for the fifth time in the month of Shravan due to good rains in Dewas and Ujjain. Water kept passing through a small slip at Ramghat. Due to this the temples around the ghat also remained under water. Ujjain city recorded 26.4 inches of rain during the day. Slow and moderate rains have brought the city's average rainfall figure to 21 inches. The small slip of Kshipra remained submerged in water on Friday and people also reached the banks of the river to enjoy the floods. Due to the rains, the weather has turned cold and people are feeling relieved. Till noon, 392 mcft of water was stored in the dam.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:22 AM IST