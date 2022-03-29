Ujjain: Shikshak Varg 3 examinees seek probe into 'paper leak'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Shikshak Varg-3 (teacher class 3) examinees submitted a memorandum addressed to chief minister to the collector's representative demanding a probe into the test paper leak case.

The question papers of Prathmik Shikshak Patrta Pariksha (Primary Teacher Eligibility Tests) that were held recently were allegedly leaked and had gone viral on social media. The leak caused grief to the people who appeared in the exam, said the teachers. The examinees submitted a memorandum addressed to the CM to the collector's representative seeking probe into the leak. The examinees demanded an impartial inquiry into the entire matter. The candidates also put forward a demand to let the Professional Examination Board (PEB) probe the paper leak case.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:08 AM IST