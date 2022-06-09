Ujjain: Shajapur’s SI commits suicide in city

NARENDRA CHAUHAN |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-inspector (SI) Narendra Chauhan posted at Shajapur committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of his residence here on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a twist came in the suicide case as the deceased’s brother-in-law has accused a female police constable posted in Shajapur of harassing the Chauhan family.

The 44-year-old Narendra Chauhan son of Bhanvarlal Chauhan, a resident of Limbadit village of Makdaun tehsil of Ujjain, was posted as SI in the wireless department in Shajapur district. He lived in Shajapur Police Lines. However, he has built a house in Sunrise City on Dewas Road under Nagjhiri police station of Ujjain. He had come to Ujjain from Shajapur at 9 pm on Tuesday. But as his family was unable to contact him telephonically even after calling several times, they called the neighbours living in Ujjain. When they went to the house they saw him hanging from the ceiling. Nagjhiri police brought the body to the District Hospital for post-mortem.

In the meantime, Chauhan's elder brother-in-law Rahul Dabi, a resident of Delwas in Ratlam, told that Mamta Parihar, a policewoman posted in the wireless department of Shajapur, was pressurising Narendra. Some time ago, Mamta Parihar had called Chauhan’s daughter Neha and said that she had some videos of him. When the Chauhan family went to talk to Mamta, Mamta filed a case against them for obstructing government work. Chauhan used to be very sad after this incident. According to the family, Chauhan has also written a suicide note. It is with Ujjain Police. The family has asked for a copy of the suicide note. Chauhan’s wife Maya Chauhan is a housewife.