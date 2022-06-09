Ujjain: 6 travel from Kanpur to Ujjain, abduct youth, held

Chimanganj Mandi police brings Navneet Shrivastava, who was allegedly kidnapped by the six accused persons from Kanpur, in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons from Kanpur (UP) beat up a youth living in a rented house here and took him away after putting him in Tata Safari in Kanipura of Chimanganj Mandi police station area, on Tuesday night. But prompt police action foiled their plans as the Rajgarh police not only captured all the six kidnappers but also freed the youth. Chimanganj police sation TI Jitendra Bhaskar said that the police have registered a case of kidnapping.

After the kidnapping, the family immediately informed the local police about the abduction, which acted swiftly and blocked the entire city. The police of the surrounding districts were also alerted and as a result, the Rajgarh police achieved success.

The kidnapped youth works in the business of cryptocurrencies in Kanpur and had duped the accused persons of Rs 1.5 crore.

The six youths of Kanpur entered the house of Navneet son of Brajesh Shrivastava, who lives in Kanipura, on late Tuesday and took him away after beating him. These people had come in a Tata Safari (UP 78 FB 6183).

The SUV recovered from the accused. | FP PHOTO

When Navneet’s family members informed the Chimanganj Mandi police, the roads were blocked. Chimanganj Mandi police also chased the miscreants. After getting information from Ujjain police, Rajgarh police stopped the vehicle and took the kidnapped youth and six accused in their possession. Chimanganj Mandi police reached the spot and brought the six accused and Navneet to Ujjain. The accused also had a walkie-talkie. It was left at Navneet’s house during the fight.

On Wednesday, the police gave information about the whole matter. Probationer IPS officer Vinod Kumar Meena told that Navneet lived in Kanpur with his sister Aastha and Nishtha. There he used to do cryptocurrency business. In the name of crypto, he duped people of about Rs 1.5 crore, and offences were registered against him in five police stations of Kanpur viz Berar, Badalganj, Pankhi, Govind Nagar and Kalyanpur. His family was also accused in these cases. Two and a half months ago Navneet and his family left Kanpur and moved to Kanipura. When the cheated people came to know about this, they reached Ujjain searching for Navneet. Their names are reported to be Shivam Tiwari, Prabhat Mishra, Kishore Kotwani, KC Nand Pandey, Alok Sachan and Ajit Singh. They reached Ujjain on Tuesday evening at 6 pm and picked up Navneet and left.

The Tata Safari that the accused had brought belongs to a private security company. Shivam Tiwari, Kishore Kotwani and KC Nand Pandey work in this company. The walkie-talkie also belonged to the same company. Ujjain police have contacted the Crime Branch of Kanpur. A police team is coming to Ujjain. At present, the police have arrested all the six accused.

TEENAGER ABDUCTED

A 17-year-old teenager living in Pushpanjali Nagar of Chimanganj Mandi police station area was taken away by two youths in a car. The teenager was looking after the work of his under-construction house. His father has reported the kidnapping to the police. This incident occurred at Vijay Nagar at 7 pm on Tuesday. Rajesh Bairagi’s 17-year-old son Sawan was at his house being built in Vijay Nagar. Around 6 o’clock in the evening, two youths came by car and took him with them. Vijay Nagar is behind Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple. Sawan’s father Rajesh said that Sawan also had about Rs 15,000. When he returned to the house, he saw that Sawan was not there. When he enquired from the people around, they informed that two youths had come by car and Sawan had gone with them. When Sawan did not return home till Wednesday morning, the parents reached Chimanganj Mandi police station to file a report.

RESIDENTS OF MANGAL NAGAR SEEK PROTECTION AGAINST GOONS

Notorious miscreants by the name of Chavanni-Athni have spread terror in Mangal Nagar under Chimanganj Mandi police station area. They beat the residents, extort money and threaten them. In a letter written to the station in-charge, the residents have given the names of miscreants Rahul Yadav, Mahesh Burgunda (Chavanni-Athni), Ganesh Burgunda, Lucky Bargunda, Suraj Bagri, Rituraj Bagri, Pappu Bargunda and Badrilal Burgunda.

According to the residents, these notorious miscreants snatch money from the labourers living in the settlement as protection money and threaten to set fire to their houses if the money is not paid. People who reached Chimanganj Mandi police station in large numbers on Wednesday demanded strict action against the criminals. Resident Narmadashankar Chaudhary told that the accused created a lot of terror on June 4 for the sake of money and threatened to forcefully occupy their houses.