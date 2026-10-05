Ujjain Shahi Masjid Repair Fraudsters Seek Donations Through Barcodes, Committee Warns Of FIR | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Fraudsters have become active in the name of repairing the Shahi Masjid, which falls within the Kanthal Chauraha-Chhatri Chowk road-widening project, and are collecting donations through barcodes and other means.

The Shahi Masjid president has appealed to people not to donate money to unauthorised individuals and warned that action would be taken against those involved.

A portion of the mosque falls within the road-widening area and work related to it has been underway for nearly a week. On Thursday, while the mosque's large minaret was being removed, the belt of a Hydra crane snapped, causing debris to fall and damaging the mosque's roof.

Repair work, including restoration of the roof, is progressing rapidly, with the Shahi Masjid Committee bearing the entire cost.

Amid the restoration work, fraudsters have begun seeking donations in the name of repairs by visiting neighbourhoods and through online platforms and barcodes.

After learning about the matter, mosque committee president Abdul Mannan issued an appeal on Instagram and other social media platforms.

According to Mannan, no donation, not even a single rupee, has been collected by the committee from anyone in connection with the Shahi Masjid matter.

He said the committee had learnt that money was being collected in the mosque's name through barcodes, online platforms, WhatsApp, Instagram and visits to neighbourhoods.

The Shahi Masjid Committee has neither issued any barcode nor started collecting donations. Mannan urged those wishing to help to contact the committee and verify the facts first.

He said the committee was deeply saddened that some people were collecting donations online while others were going from neighbourhood to neighbourhood.

Mannan said he had received information about such collections, but no concrete evidence had emerged so far. If evidence comes to light, the committee will lodge an FIR against those responsible.

Roads around Shahi Masjid reopened after seven days

After seven days, the police and administration have reopened roads around the Shahi Masjid, bringing relief to residents.

Several roads surrounding the mosque had been barricaded on Sep 26 to facilitate removal of the portion falling within the road-widening project.

Barricading remains tight and a large number of security personnel have been deployed. As it is Sunday, most markets are largely closed and public movement is relatively low. Normal activity is expected to resume from Monday.

The number of devotees visiting the Khade Hanuman Temple has declined due to the barricading. Priest Mahesh Bairagi said the restrictions had made it difficult for people to reach the temple.

Routes reopened include Patni Bazaar-Gopal Mandir, Gopal Mandir-Kamri Road-KD Gate, Tanki Square-Dhaba Road, Kanthal Chauraha-Chhatri Chowk, Tanki Chauraha-Chhatri Chowk and Nai Peth-Chhatri Chowk.

CSP Central Kotwali Sanju Chauhan said Chhatri Chowk had also reopened. Only the area immediately around the Shahi Masjid remains barricaded, while traders can open their shops if they wish.