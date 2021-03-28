Ujjain: Senior theatre artist Bhushan Bhatt dies of heart failure

Ujjain: The city’s senior theatre artist Bhushan Bhatt passed away on Saturday night due to heart failure.

After he complained of pain in his chest his kin rushed him to a hospital, but he passed away before getting treatment.

Following corona symptoms, he was admitted in the Charak Hospital where he remained for about three days and was discharged on March 26 after he tested negative for corona.

Bhushan was active in theatre for nearly four decades. He is survived by his mother, wife and their two children.

He was an accomplished theatre artist whose talent reflected in his work. The 52-year-old Bhushan chose Ujjain as his karma bhoomi.

Theatre artist Sudarshan Ayachit said that he was a man of all seasons. His produced great his work in whatever media he chose to express his creativity be it art or music, photography or writing. He always nurtured all his initiatives with all dedication. He considered BV Karanat as his guru and worked with him in many of his productions.

His ensemble of the entire Ramlila was among his greatest feat. He also played a lot of strong characters in many plays.

Ayachit said that Bhushan was one of a kind as a person and as an artiste. He was also associated with the National School of Drama and the Rangayan.

On Sunday Bhushan’s funeral procession was taken out from his Shastri Nagar located residence. The last rites were performed at Chakratirtha. Ayachit pointed out that Bhushan was a progressive thinker. His sincere desire was to have a funeral in the electric crematorium, but as the electric crematorium is non-functional at present, he had to be cremated in a traditional way. A number of theatre artistes payed tribute to him.