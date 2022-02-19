Ujjain: Seminar on Bhartrihari held at Kalidas Academy

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A day-long research seminar on Bhartrihari, a Sanskrit writer was organised at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy.

State Public Service Commission president Dr Rajeshlal Mehra from Indore presided over the event. In his address, Mehra said that all those who express human feelings in their literature and serve the society with results of their life struggle are also Bhartrihari. They are socially absorbed in folklore and scriptures, he added. Mehra also advised that Bhartrihari’s teachings should be included in the syllabus of competitive examinations.

Professor Shailendra Kumar Sharma, Dr Tulsidas Paroha, Dr Uma Bajpayee, Dr Pushpendra Dubey from Indore, Dr Himmatlal Sharma from Jaora and Dr Pratishtha Sharma presented a detailed research paper focusing on moral values ??in Bhartrihari literature.

Academy director in-charge Dr Santosh Pandya delivered the welcome address. Dr Shweta Pandya conducted the seminar and program coordinator Dr Sandeep Nagar proposed the vote of thanks.

The seminar was followed by a captivating presentation of a dance drama centred on Bhartrihari by the artists of Nateshwar Dance Institute, Barwah prepared under the direction of Sanjay Mahajan. Adarsh ??Patidar, Shiva Bhaure, Harshal Mahajan, Sanyam Mahajan, Shivani Mandloi, Mansi Upadhyay, Deepti Thakur, Disha Thakur, Agrini Mahajan, Dhruvi Gupta, Bhavna Namdev, Palak Mahajan and Vanshika Verma were among the performers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 01:24 AM IST