Ujjain Seer Accused Of Rape, Claims Honey Trap And Blackmail; Police Probe Underway | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has accused Swami Gyandas of Daduram Ashram on Sadawal Road of rape and submitted a complaint to the superintendent of police (SP), seeking action against him.

The seer has denied the allegation, claiming the episode is a case of honey trapping and blackmail. Mahakal police are investigating both complaints.

According to Gyandas, he first came into contact with the woman through social media. He said she frequently visited the ashram with a man identified as her brother, Manish Rathore, and claimed they were working for the cause of Sanatan Dharma.

Their conversations later continued over WhatsApp calls, during which she allegedly sought financial assistance.

Gyandas claimed the woman told him she owned substantial agricultural land and invited him on a trip to Uttarakhand, assuring him she would bear all expenses.

After returning, she allegedly informed him that her crops had failed and promised to repay the money later before seeking further financial help.

The seer further alleged that the woman and Manish Rathore later invited him to their home for a meal. After eating, he claimed he lost consciousness and that obscene photographs were taken with him, which were later used to blackmail him.

Gyandas stated that on May 05, 2026, a marriage ceremony was performed at a temple in the presence of a Brahmin priest and five witnesses.

He maintained that he never had physical relations with the woman while in a conscious state. A few days later, he alleged, she claimed to be his wife and demanded Rs 25 lakh as her share to settle the matter.

He also alleged that on July 7, while he was undergoing medical treatment, she demanded that he transfer property in her name.

According to him, she forcibly entered his vehicle, while her alleged partner assaulted and threatened him, saying they would make him "like Raja Raghuvanshi" if he failed to pay. He also alleged they tried to intimidate him by showing a pregnancy report.

Attempts to contact the complainant were unsuccessful. A family member said she was unwell and unable to speak, while alleging that Mahakal police were siding with the seer.

The relative said her statement would be recorded before senior police officers. SI Neha Singh, who is investigating the matter, said the woman had been called to record her statement but did not appear.

Gyandas also appeared before police and submitted documents related to the alleged marriage and financial transactions. Police said further action would be taken only after statements from both sides are recorded.