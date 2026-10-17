Ujjain Schoolboys' Secret Goa Trip Ends At Maksi Railway Station, Police Trace Trio On Train | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A dream trip to Goa, inspired by social media reels, turned into an unexpected adventure for three Class VIII students of Gyan Sagar School on Dewas Road, who sneaked out of school and boarded a train before police traced them at Maksi railway station.

The boys, aged 13 to 14, were fascinated by videos showcasing Goa's attractions. Knowing their families might not permit the trip, they devised a plan to leave unnoticed.

They left home for school as usual, placed their bags in the classroom and attended classes. Later, they tricked the school guard into allowing them to leave.

The trio used public transport to reach Ujjain railway station and boarded the Malwa Express, planning to travel to Bhopal and catch a train to Goa.

CCTV footage helps trace boys

When school authorities discovered their absence, they launched a search and alerted the police. Teams checked the railway station and bus stand.

CCTV cameras installed under the Smart City Project captured the boys boarding the train. Their school uniforms helped police identify them.

Maksi police were alerted and intercepted the train at Maksi railway station, where they took the boys off the train.

They were brought to the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Ujjain, where Nagjhiri police also arrived.

The adventure ended with all three boys safely reunited with their families.